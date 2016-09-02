Authorities: Rockport couple charged in alleged lottery scheme

A man and woman from Spencer County are facing charges after authorities discovered an apparent lottery ticket scheme.

42-year-old Sushil Raval and 24-year-old Amy Raval, formerly of Rockport, were booked into the Spencer County Jail on Friday for charges of theft and unlawful purchase of lottery tickets.

The alleged scheme took place at Clark's General Store in Richland.

In April of this year, Hoosier Lottery Investigator, James Nelson, began investigating an unusually high volume of lottery ticket sales at the local convenience store.

That's when Nelson discovered an apparent scheme by two store employees to illegally purchase tickets from the store and then ask other individuals to cash them in exchange for a share of the proceeds.

The two are accused of stealing over $45,000 in lottery proceeds from the State of Indiana.

Sushil Raval is charged with one count of theft, and 16 counts of unlawful purchase of a lottery ticket by an employee.

Amy Raval is charged with one count of theft.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

