Tri-State Food Bank in need of volunteers to help with Sunrise School Spirit donations

The Executive Director of the Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville is grateful for the extra work the organization has ahead of it this fall. The food bank will receive thousands of pounds of food through the Sunrise School Spirit food drive competition.

Each week, 14 News challenges a different area high school to collect as much food as possible for the Tri-State Food Bank. That food is revealed during a live pep assembly on Fridays.

Harrison High School started Season Two of Sunrise School Spirit by collecting 14,884 pounds of food and water. Students

helped move the food into large containers, called totes, that are taken to the Tri-State Food Bank. The Warriors filled 11 totes, almost enough to fill an entire truck.

Once the food arrives at the food bank, volunteers sort it so it can get to those in need.

"We usually have over the course of a year, 1,200 volunteers come through here and help us pack this food, sort it.

And we have a backpack program that they pack the backpacks. It's awesome what our volunteers do, and we

couldn't do it without them," said Glenn Roberts, Executive Director of the Tri-State Food Bank.

Volunteers don't have to be able to lift large boxes of food. There are different jobs available.

Those interested in volunteering should contact the Tri-State Food Bank in advance at (812) 425-0775.

The Tri-State Food Bank is also accepting food donations. Right now when it comes to needed items, Roberts encourages

donors to think about the kinds of foods they would like to have on their Thanksgiving table. They also need protein sources

like peanut butter and tuna.

Sunrise School Spirit will visit North Posey High School on Friday, September 9. Erin Meyer will be there live from 6-7 a.m.

To learn more about Sunrise School Spirit, visit www.14news.com/sss.

To learn more about the Tri-State Food Bank, visit tristatefoodbank.org.

