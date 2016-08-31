Former Evansville athlete killed in motorcycle crash, gives life - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Former Evansville athlete killed in motorcycle crash, gives life to four strangers through organ donation

A 14 NEWS follow up to a story we first brought you back in July.

Jason Coughlin was a star wrestler at Mater Dei high school.

He died from injuries in a motorcycle crash in late July. 
Jess Raatz sat down with his father a few days after it happened.
She's now learned that tragedy, gave life to four complete strangers.  

