Aleah Beckerle case - Suspect in false confession beating: "I don't want to be labeled a monster"

James Wilson Jr. talks with reporter Jess Raatz from inside the Vanderburgh Co. Jail. (Source: WFIE)

"I don't want to be labeled a monster and I want to tell everyone what really happened."

One of the three people arrested in a beating case connected to missing teen, Aleah Beckerle, told his side of the story from inside the Vanderburgh County Jail.

James Wilson Junior is facing criminal confinement and battery charges. He and two other women are accused of beating a man into a false confession.

Police say they forced him to make up a story about who was involved in Aleah's disappearance.

Aleah vanished from her East Iowa Street home on July 17th, as her family slept nearby.

There has been no sign of her despite several searches and a reward.

But Wilson says that's not what happened.

So how did Wilson get involved in this beating investigation and what does he think happened to Aleah?

Those are just a few questions Jess Raatz asked in her exclusive interview with Wilson inside the jail.

