Audubon Elementary celebrates highway dedication

Signs now stand on highway 60 in Daviess County dedicating a 10 mile stretch to Specialist Brandon Scott Mullins. He was killed in action in Afghanistan, but before he made the ultimate sacrifice, he once walked the halls of Audubon Elementary.

Brandon spent much of his childhood in this gym just like the kids did today.

Now, he's doing the teaching, even though he isn't actually here.

Teachers, friends, parents and community members gathered to honor Spec. Brandon Scott Mullins who died in 2011.

The kids learned more about the man behind the sign that's now posted outside of their school.

"It really made me think about all the things that the army men do," 5th-grader Ty Nally said, "and how special and how grateful all of us should be and its really cool how they got to come here."

Brandon's proud parents also played a part in the memorial service as they listened to what teachers and friends had to say about their boy.

"For him to be remembered as a hero for the students that will pass through those hallways for years to come, it is surreal," Cathy Mullins says." It is truly amazing. He would think that is pretty darn cool."

Two signs are already up in places where kids can see them while coming to and from school and remember the boy turned soldier who once walked in their shoes.

