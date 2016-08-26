EXCLUSIVE: James Wilson Jr. talks about false confession video in Aleah Beckerle case

James Wilson Jr. spoke exclusively with Jess Raatz. He tells us his side of what happened leading up to the false confession video. (WFIE)

Jess Raatz spoke exclusively to James Wilson Jr. at the Vanderburgh County Jail on Friday.

"I don't want to be labeled a monster," he said. "I'd like to tell everyone what really happened."

Wilson was wanted for beating a homeless man into giving a false confession in the Aleah Beckerle case. He was arrested and charged with battery and two counts of criminal confinement on Wednesday.

On Friday, Wilson admitted to hitting the homeless man in the mouth with his fist but denied hitting the man with poles. He said he has no knowledge of Aleah's whereabouts.

Jess Raatz will have more on her exclusive interview with Wilson on 14 News at 6.

