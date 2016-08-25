Wanted man taken away in handcuffs in Vanderburgh County - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Wanted man taken away in handcuffs in Vanderburgh County

Wanted man arrested on southbound 41 Thursday afternoon. (Source: WFIE) Wanted man arrested on southbound 41 Thursday afternoon. (Source: WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A man wanted on drug charges in Gibson County is now in custody.

Our cameras were rolling this afternoon during the arrest.

Indiana State Police say 34-year-old Lewis Littizs was wanted on narcotic possession and marijuana charges.

He was stopped on southbound highway 41, by Haubstadt police and Indiana State troopers.

A sergeant with the Indiana State Police says marijuana was found inside Littizs' vehicle.

