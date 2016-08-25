Wanted man taken away in handcuffs in Vanderburgh County

A man wanted on drug charges in Gibson County is now in custody.



Our cameras were rolling this afternoon during the arrest.

Indiana State Police say 34-year-old Lewis Littizs was wanted on narcotic possession and marijuana charges.

He was stopped on southbound highway 41, by Haubstadt police and Indiana State troopers.

A sergeant with the Indiana State Police says marijuana was found inside Littizs' vehicle.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.