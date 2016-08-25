Heroin havoc in the Tri-state: Families of overdose victims left to pick up the pieces

At least 60 overdoses in the last 48 hours, in parts of Indiana and Ohio. (Source: WFIE)

New information on the disturbing spike in heroin overdoses in Southern Indiana and Ohio.

Emergency crews have responded to at least 60 overdoses, the last 48 hours.

Authorities believe the spike has something to do with what they call "bad batches" of heroin laced with other substances.

The Tri-state not immune to this deadly combination.

On August 16th, a Henderson man died because of a suspected heroin overdose.

Heroin, like a tornado, is leaving a path of destruction in the Tri-state.

And now families are emerging from the devastation, trying to put it all back together.

