Owensboro Art Guild prepares for festival

The Owensboro Art Guild is using its own talent to inspire families to spend time at the library.

This Saturday, they invite families to a special art show from 11 AM - 4 PM. Art Guild members will showcase everything from ceramics to paintings for people to enjoy. They also say food trucks, music, and fun activities for the kids will accompany the many different selections of art. They hope this draws more people to find fun things to do at the Daviess County library.