Victim of heroin overdose blogs minutes before death; addictive drugs causing havoc in Indiana

A lethal batch of heroin made its way to Southern Indiana, leading to more than a dozen overdoses and one death.

It happened in Jennings and Jackson counties.

Fourteen people overdosed on what police believe is the same batch of laced heroin.

A 52-year-old North Vernon woman passed away after she was taken to the hospital. Police suspect that the heroin was laced with fentanyl, making it extremely potent. And they worry more of this same batch may be still out there.

The Tri-State isn't immune to this heroin epidemic.

There have been more overdose deaths from the drug this year in Vanderburgh County, than ever before. Fifteen heroin-related overdose deaths in Vanderburgh County, so far, in 2016.

One Evansville man blogged before he overdosed on heroin last week.

Excerpts from the blog that was posted include:

" I still believe you can buy some of the best dope for the best prices. "

"With ALLLL that being said, I would still rather buy off the streets. When I want dope I want it now."

"So when I have the opportunity to drive to Louisville and meet up with a couple great people I recently met to buy some VERY good dope at decent prices."

"Gonna go. This H is ready for my veins and I for it. Thanks for the welcome."

Half of the heroin overdoses in Vanderburgh County have been laced with fentanyl in 2016, according to Deputy Coroner Steve Lockyear.

Lockyear says fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more powerful than heroin.

