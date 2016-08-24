Third person arrested in false confession beating

The third person wanted for beating a homeless man into giving a false confession in the Aleah Beckerle case was arrested.

James Wilson Jr. was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday. He was wanted on a warrant since August 12.

Donna Robertson and Debra Wollner were also arrested in the case.

Wollner bonded out of jail after trying to commit suicide. Robertson remains in jail.

