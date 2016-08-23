INDOT awards $49 million for road projects, large grants given to Southwestern Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced today that 99 Southern Indiana cities, towns, and counties received a combined $49 million to improve local road and bridges through the State's Community Crossings matching grant fund.

The city of Evansville awarded $707,000 for repaving and ADA complaint curb work along 3.3 miles of Riverside Drive, from Mulberry to Boeke.

The corridor used more and more as an outlet for traffic flow with all the construction in downtown Evansville.

City Engineer Brent Schmitt says over 5,000 cars use the southeast corridor of Riverside Drive everyday.

Projects that qualified for INDOT grant funding are road resurfacing, bridge rehab, road construction, resurfacing, and ADA compliance projects.

