Volunteer searches continue for missing Tri-State girl

It has been over a month since 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle disappeared from her home on East Iowa Street.

Loyal volunteers continue to plead for more people to come help in the search. Otis Pruitt, a volunteer search leader, spends his time leading searches for Beckerle every weekend.

He tells us, he does not know Aleah's family, but what keeps him going, is doing what is right.

"My heart, compassion. I mean, it's an innocent girl who can't fend for herself," said Pruitt. "What would you do if this is a relative of yours? You gotta look into yourself. You got to look at yourself and ask, are you going to be that person to help find her? Or are you going to be that person who won't?"

Search groups will be meeting again on Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. in the Saint Joseph Catholic School parking lot.

