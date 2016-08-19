Deputies arrest 2 in Hopkins Co. for drug trafficking

Two people are in the Hopkins County Jail on drug trafficking charges.

Sheriff's deputies say they pulled over a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Central City.

Deputies say they found more than 140 grams of suspected crystal meth behind a panel inside the vehicle.

Cierra Jones and Chase Copeland are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

