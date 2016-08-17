Suspect accused of beating false confession out of homeless man tries to commit suicide in jail

Sources confirm to 14 News that Debra Wollner tried to commit suicide while in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Wollner was the first of three arrested in connection with the beating of a homeless man to coerce a false confession out of him in the disappearance Aleah Beckerle.

Lt. Noah Robinson, with Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, tells 14 News, "She is in custody, but at the hospital. A medical issue is all I can say. No fight involved."

We tried to hunt down a condition report for Wollner, but representatives from both St. Mary's and Deaconess say Wollner is not listed on patient records.

Following Wollner's arrest, two more people had warrants issued for the beating. Donna Robertson has been taken into custody, but authorities are still looking for James Wilson Jr.

Aleah has been missing for exactly one month Wednesday.

