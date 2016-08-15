Otters Beat Miners, Climb Closer to First

The Evansville Otters (43-32) squirmed out of repeated trouble Sunday night, to beat Southern Illinois 6-1 before 2,028 fans at Bosse Field, Sunday night. Down 1-0 in the 2nd inning, the Otters got on the board with four runs in that inning, all with 2 outs. With Denzel Richardson on 3rd base, John Schultz lined a single down the 3rd-base line, to drive him in to tie it up. Then, after loading the bases, Chris Riopedre ripped a 2-run single to center, to drive in two more, and make it 3-1. Chris Breen followed that up, with an RBI single to center, as well, to make it 4-1. In the 4th inning, the Otters tacked on two more, thanks to back-to-back triples by Rolando Gomez and Josh Allen, and sacrifice fly. That was all Otters' starting pitcher Matt Wivinis would need, as he holds down Southern Illinois to just 1 run through his 6 innings. The bullpen slammed the door the rest of the way, to help Wivinis improve to 2-0, and win his second consecutive start. All told, Evansville pitchers stranded 17 Southern Illinois runners. Another interesting statistic, was that designated-hitter Denzel Richardson stole three bases for the Otters, including one of those in the 2nd inning, to help fuel their 4-run rally. With the win, the Otters pull to within 6 and 1/2 games of the Miners, in the Frontier League West Division. Next up for Evansville, is a grueling 5-game road trip at River City, that includes back-to-back doubleheaders, for a stretch of 5 games in 3 days. The 5-game trip was necessary, because an earlier two-game series against the Rascals back in early July, was rained out, at Bosse Field, and this was the only other series remaining with the Rascals, in which to get the games in. Copyright 2016, WFIE, all rights reserved.