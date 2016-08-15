Osborne Uses Consistency to Win City Golf Tourney

Logan Osborne won his second Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament championship Sunday with an even-par 71 Sunday at Evansville Country Club for a four-shot win over Stewie Hobgood.

Osborne, who won his first title in 2013, started the day with a 4-under par total of 209 for a one-shot lead over Matthew Ladd, the 2016 Scism Scholarship Award winner.

Hobgood, a 15-year-old North High School sophomore, was alone in third, two shots off the pace.

Then Osborne came out Sunday under a second straight day of threatening skies and played steady golf. He parred the first eight holes and then birdied No. 9 to move to 5-under, three shots ahead of Hobgood and four of Ladd.

After that final grouping took turns making moves — Ladd with an eagle at No. 10 and Hobgood with birdies at Nos. 10 and 13 — Osborne pretty much putt the tournament away when he eagled 13.

“I felt like it was my tournament to win then,” said Osborne, who moved to 7-under and a four-shot lead at the time. “Then they were going to have to birdie out to beat me.”

Osborne had his only hiccup of the final round on No. 15, when he found the water with his second shot for a double bogey.

But he came back with a birdie at No. 17 and that gave him a four-shot lead over Hobgood with one hole to play.

“This second one definitely feels different than the first,” said Osborne. “You’re not as surprised, but it’s still really cool. When you win for a second time it puts you at a whole new level. It’s a very nice place to be.”

Courtesy: Evansville City Golf Media Relations. Copyright 2016, WFIE, All rights reserved.