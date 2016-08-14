Parents of missing Boonville teen help search for Aleah

The parents of a woman who disappeared in Boonville a few years ago joined the search Sunday for a missing Evansville woman.

Kristy Kelly, 27, was last seen in Boonville two years ago.

Officials later discovered her body in a nearby lake.

On Sunday, her parents Todd and Kathy Scales joined the search for Aleah Beckerle.

"We had so many people help us look for Kristy," Todd said.

It's their way of giving back to the dozens that volunteered to search for their daughter two years ago.

They feel Aleah's case is very different than their daughter's.

Even though the couple grieves from their daughter's loss, those who know Kristy's parents say the two have a heart of gold in showing compassion for Aleah.

Monday marks the day Kristy Kelley's parents and law enforcement determined her missing.

