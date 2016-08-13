Aleah Beckerle's family exhausted from rumors

Search organizers made new volunteer flyers to pass around the community.

Aleah Beckerle's family members and close friends believe rumors on social media are affecting search efforts.

Twenty-five volunteers showed up Saturday morning to help search.

That's a spike in last weekend's turnout, but family and friends of Aleah's are telling us that cruel comments on social media are taking away from their main goal.

"We're not going to let those rumors and those speculations down our search efforts," said Brittany Burton, a search organizer and close friend of the Beckerle's. "You can sit and you judge, but there are people who look past those rumors."

Burton says she believes the rumors making their way around the internet are taking a toll on volunteer numbers recently.

"Rumors are rumors, and what you read is what you read. Of course, there's always more to the story," said Burton.

On Saturday morning, volunteers from out of state showed to help, spanning from Tennessee to Kentucky, to Illinois.

Although the region-wide help upped the spirits at the command post on Saturday, Burton says the irrational comments on social media have cut deep with the family.

"All we can do is look past it," said Burton. " And, not take it to heart. Because people don't know what the family is truly going through. And unless you've been in this situation, only you can understand what's going on."

Search organizers are asking for more volunteers on Sunday, rain or shine.

They'll be meeting at the Saint Joseph Catholic School's parking lot on the corner of Garvin and Iowa Street at 9 Sunday morning.

Volunteers must be at least 18 and wear proper clothing.

