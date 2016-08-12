Search for Aleah Beckerle continues

Another search is planned for Aleah Beckerle on Saturday.

According to the Facebook Page Bring Aleah Home, a command post will be set up in the St. Joe Catholic Church parking lot.

It is located at the corner of Garvin and Iowa.

Volunteers will meet at 9 in the morning either rain or shine.

Aleah disappeared from her home on East Iowa Street July 17.

She cannot walk or talk and requires medication to avoid seizures.

Her mother tells us Aleah tucked her in bed and they tell us in the morning she was gone, but her wheelchair was still there.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police.

