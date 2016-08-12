Nashville judge sentenced man 12 years for shooting Madisonville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Nashville judge sentenced man 12 years for shooting Madisonville man

(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

A Nashville judge sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for shooting a Madisonville man six times.

[Previous: Gunman found guilty of shooting Madisonville man at Nashville car wash]

A jury found Lamantez Robinson guilty of second-degree attempted murder in July of this year.

Keneuck Helton survived the shooting that occurred in 2013 outside of a Nashville car wash.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly