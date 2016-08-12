Terminally-ill woman surprised with headstone for late Tri-state veteran

Henderson native James Cornwell served in the U.S. Navy for four years. His ship was attacked but he made it home alive. (Source: WFIE)

Reporter Jess Raatz calls Donnie Bickel to surprise her with news that the headstone has been set in place. (Source: WFIE)

James Cornwell and Donnie Bickel before James passed away in September of 2015. (Source: WFIE)

A headstone is finally in place at the grave of James Cornwell at Oak Hill cemetery. (SOURCE:WFIE)

A Tri-state woman, dying of cancer, has been desperately working for a year to get a headstone placed at her loved one's grave.

She told us about her story last week.

On Friday, we got to deliver the surprise she's been waiting for.

Jess Raatz reports.