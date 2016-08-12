Terminally-ill woman surprised with headstone for late Tri-state - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Terminally-ill woman surprised with headstone for late Tri-state veteran

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A Tri-state woman, dying of cancer, has been desperately working for a year to get a headstone placed at her loved one's grave.

She told us about her story last week.

On Friday, we got to deliver the surprise she's been waiting for.

Jess Raatz reports.

