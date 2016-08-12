More arrest warrants in false confession beating of homeless man in Aleah Beckerle investigation

Arrest warrants were issued for two more people in the beating of a homeless man, who was coerced into a false confession in the Aleah Beckerle investigation.

Donna Robertson was arrested and an arrest warrant was issued for James Wilson Jr. in connection with the beating.

Robertson's girlfriend, Debra Wollner, was the first person arrested in the case. Robertson told us she knew nothing about the beating when Wollner was in court last week.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wollner, Robertson, and Wilson Jr. kept the victim confined in the living room and kitchen of a home on Second Avenue from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. on July 21.

Robertson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on battery and criminal confinement, and interfering with law enforcement charges. Her bond is set at $20,000 cash.

