Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Logo (Source: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Facebook)

The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Traffic Safety Partnership will be participating in the annual nationwide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" drunk driving enforcement campaign.

The campaign begins Friday and will run through September 5.

The campaign will consist of saturation patrols and a DUI checkpoint as part of an effort to curb drunk driving in August and through Labor Day weekend.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputies, EPD Officers, and ISP Troopers within Vanderburgh County will join more than 250 state and local law enforcement agencies and thousands more across the country to discourage drinking and driving.

Research has shown that high-visibility enforcement like the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign reduces drunk driving fatalities by as much as 20%.

According to to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI), in 2015, there were 4,828 alcohol-impaired collisions in Indiana, resulting in 92 fatalities. This is a 26.5% decrease in the number of alcohol-impaired collisions, and a 9% decrease in fatalities, from 2014.

In 2015 a total of 12 Hoosier motorcyclists were killed in alcohol-impaired collisions, a decrease of 20% from 2014.

Motorcyclists face an increased threat from impaired drivers due to the lack of crash protection as well as lower visibility.

“By participating in this nationwide enforcement effort, we hope to make Labor Day safer for Vanderburgh County motorists," Sheriff Dave Wedding said. "If you have doubts about your sobriety, we ask that you do not get behind the wheel or climb on your motorcycle.”

On this Labor Day, if you do choose to drive impaired, you will be arrested. No warnings. No excuses.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.