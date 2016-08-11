Henderson man arrested for stealing firearm from vehicle

On Wednesday night, Kentucky State Police was called to Schutte Lane after getting reports of a night prowler in the area.

Troopers say one neighbor reported a gun stolen from a vehicle.

Officials arrested 24-year-old Travis Baird shortly after.

Authorities say he had a stolen gun on him.

He is charged with theft by unlawful taking of a firearm.

He's being held on a $5,000 bond.

