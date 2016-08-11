Henderson man arrested for stealing firearm from vehicle - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson man arrested for stealing firearm from vehicle

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

On Wednesday night, Kentucky State Police was called to Schutte Lane after getting reports of a night prowler in the area. 

Troopers say one neighbor reported a gun stolen from a vehicle. 

Officials arrested 24-year-old Travis Baird shortly after.

Authorities say he had a stolen gun on him. 

He is charged with theft by unlawful taking of a firearm. 

He's being held on a $5,000 bond. 

