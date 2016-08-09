Meth take down: Authorities dismantle key groups of meth pipeline into Evansville

Law enforcement officers execute search warrants in Evansville early Tuesday morning, to break up ring of crystal meth distribution originating in California.

The indictments were the result of a five-month investigation by the Evansville Officer of the DEA, Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, Evansville Police Department, Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Warrick County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, United States Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,and Explosives, FBI, and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office.

From January to July, leaders of various drug trafficking organizations obtained large quantities of crystal meth, and distributed the drugs to lower-level dealers to be sold in Evansville.

During the course of the investigation, over 23 pounds of crystal meth, 10 pounds of marijuana, several thousand pills of ecstasy, 11 illegally-possessed firearms, and $10,000 were seized.

Seventeen federally indicted in the case, and another 53 will face charges in Vanderburgh County.

According to Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Wheatley, who is prosecuting this case for the government, most of the federal defendants face sentences of 10 years to life, if convicted.

According to unsealed federal records, Tavares Clay and Michael Lockridge were leaders and supervisors of the conspiracy to distribute and possess methamphetamine. Clay and Lockridge would obtain large quantities of meth from their source of supply in California. After acquiring the drugs, Clay and Lockridge would transport it to Evansville or use Jayshon Clay, Rick Davis, and Artisha Howard as couriers. The mid-level distributors were Cederick Baker, Joshua Wilson, Kenneth Ware Jr., and Brandi Addison. Low-level distributors in the organization were Lamario Denton. The defendants used cell phones to facilitate the trafficking sometimes using code language, and text messages. Various residences and properties were used by the defendants to store meth. Among the locations used were properties located at 1912 Washington Apt B, 601 North 10th, 1812 South Elliot, and 1152 South Weinbach.

The federal indictments are:

-- Tavares Clay, 34, Las Vegas, NV

-- Michael Lockridge, 30, Evansville, IN

-- Cederick Baker, 40, Evansville, IN

-- Joshua Wilson, 24, Evansville, IN

-- Kenneth Ware Jr., 30, Evansville, IN

-- Lamario Denton, 29, Evansville, IN

-- Brandi Addison, 31, Evansville, IN

-- Jayshon Clay, 21, San Bernadino, CA

-- Rick Davis, 28, Inglewood, CA

-- Artisha Howard, 35, Los Angeles, CA

-- Terrance Walker, 40, Evansville, IN

-- Adrian Davison, 42, Evansville, IN

-- Rashad Robinson, 40, Evansville, IN

-- Joshua Jacobs, 29, Evansville, IN

-- Tanner McCoy, 36, Evansville, IN

-- James Mitchell, 36, Evansville, IN

-- Eugene Maxwell, 26, Evansville, IN

The 53 people being charged in Vanderburgh County are:

1. Zachary Lee Addison, 33, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 felony

2. Darren Elphanso Armstead, 46, Evansville, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

3. Maria Michelle Barnhart, 34, Mount Vernon, Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

4. Kyle Edward Beal, 31, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

5. Katreal Ormond Benaugh, 21, Evansville, Dealing Cocaine, Level 4 felony

6. Marcus Dewayne Beverly, 31, Evansville, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony

7. Terry Lynn Bilder Jr., 38, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

8. Joe Lovell Blair, 43, Evansville, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony

9. Tajon Duwayne Blair, 29, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 felony

10. Phillip Thomas Boyd, 32, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Narcotic Drug, Level 6 felony

11. Clarence Earl Brigham, 58, Evansville, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

12. Angela Dawn Bristow, 38, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

13. Raymond Kevin Broyles, 44, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony

14. Casondria Leann Carter, 31, Wadesville, Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

15. Lisa Lynn Clark, 40, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony

16. Becky Maria Edwards, 31, Mount Vernon, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 felony

17. Shawn Dewitt Foster, 44, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony; Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

18. Desmontz Letrey Fullilove, 23, Evansville, Dealing in Cocaine, Level 4 felony

19. Samantha Jo Gilkey, 39, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony; Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 6 felony

20. Elarkian Fitzgerald Hardison, 28, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

21. Thomas Gary Haskins, 60, Evansville, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony

22. Nicholas Patrick Heard, 36, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Narcotic Drug, Level 6 felony

23. Antwan Kentrell Henry, 42, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

24. Noel Newton Henry, 40, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

25. Kandace Jean Hooper, 41, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony; Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony

26. Michael Wayne Houchin, 31, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

27. Jamie O’Neil Jones, 24, Evansville, Aiding, Inducing or Causing Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 3 felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 felony

28. Quentin Montrel Jones, 25, Evansville, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

29. Justin Charles Kempf, 30, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony

30. Melissa Ray Kirk, 24, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

31. Melony Jo Klingelhoefer, 51, Evansville, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 felony

32. Cieairra Monique Lipscombe, 22, Evansville, Aiding, Inducing or Causing Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

33. Nicholas Joseph Mattingly, 35, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony

34. Eugene Berry Maxwell, 26, Evansville, Dealing in Cocaine, Level 3 felony

35. James Latroy Mitchell, 36, Evansville, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony; Dealing in Cocaine, Level 5 felony

36. Brandon Demar Nutt, 33, Newburgh, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

37. Heather Dawn Orange, 35, Richland, Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

38. Eric Edward Rickard, 36, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

39. Randy Alan Shaffer, 29, Chandler, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

40. Marcus Treyan Sherman, 25, Evansville, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 3 felony

41. Sandy Louis Stone, 49, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

42. Kevin Wayne Storey Sr., 48, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony

43. Bret Alan Swiertz, 48, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 felony

44. Archie Dale Turner, 51, Henderson, Kentucky, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony; Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony

45. Vincent Edward Vandyke, 51, Newburgh, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

46. Brittney Nicole Whitledge, 25, Evansville, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

47. Terri Latrease Jackson, 31, Evansville, Aiding, Inducing or Causing Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

48. Marcus Fox, 38, Memphis, Tennessee, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

49. Jessica M. Fox, 27, Memphis, Tennessee, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

50. Hector Villeda Rugama, 20, Compton, California, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

51. Monay Steverson, 25, Evansville, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

52. Miles Ramirez, 27, Henderson, Kentucky, Dealing in Methamphetamine (in Henderson County)

53. Timothy Hawes Jr., 42, Evansville, Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

