Parents of Kristy Kelley to help in search for Aleah Beckerle

The parents of another woman who went missing in the Tri-State, have pledged to help look for missing girl.

27-year-old Kristy Kelley went missing in August of 2014 from Warrick County. Her family, police, friends and strangers throughout the Tri-State, pitched in to help them try to find her.

Kelley's body was found in a lake 30 days later.

Tod Scales, Kelley's father, said he feels it is his duty to try to help find Aleah before it's too late, and he encourages the community to join him in searching.

"We've been there, we've felt it, I know the agony," Scales said. "To this day, it still hurts. More people need to participate, this young lady, 19, has been missing about 3 weeks now and its time to find her."

Search organizers said they can only search as long as there are volunteers to help.

If you can pitch in, meet at Iowa and Garvin this weekend at 9 a.m.

