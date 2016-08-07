Volunteers to resume search for missing teen next weekend

Search efforts for a missing Evansville teenager were postponed Sunday afternoon.

Aleah Beckerle has been missing for three weeks.

Volunteers searched for Beckerle Sunday morning, but we're told not enough volunteers showed up to continue the search for her that afternoon.

Only 13 people showed up. There is still a $10,000 reward for any information in this case.

The group is hoping more people will come out to search for Aleah next Saturday morning at 9.

They will meet at the St. Joseph Catholic School parking lot at the intersection of Garvin and Iowa Streets.

