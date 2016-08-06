The latest on search efforts for Aleah Beckerle

New tips, new searches, and an arrest connected to the Aleah Beckerle investigation have surfaced this week.

However, the main focus is still finding Aleah who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Only six volunteers looked for Aleah on Saturday. Several of them were from the Evansville area.

They say nothing will stop them from tracking her down.

One of the volunteers, Otis Pruitt, took time off work to help search for Aleah. He's been helping search for her since day one.

"If we don't do it who's gonna do it?" Pruitt said. "I mean EPD and HPD; they don't have enough manpower to do this."

The volunteers say their experience with Texas Equusearch has heightened their senses.

One volunteer, Mary Roberts, says her biggest tool is her motivation since this case hits a personal nerve.

"I have a special needs child, a daughter and um, it's just, you know, it rips your heart out," Roberts said. "I think it's just that instinct of mothers anyway, you just feel such a passion that you want to help"

Investigators and family members have said Aleah relies on family care and medicine to survive.

That makes these searches, even more desperate.

The group will use search patterns put together by Texas Equusearch and spread out as far as a handful of people can go.

The group is looking for more volunteers to help search on Sunday.

No matter the turnout, we're told the next briefing will be at the parking lot of St. Joseph Catholic Church at 9 in the morning.

If you have any information on Aleah, you are asked to call the police.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.