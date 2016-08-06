Missing teen's family refuses to give up hope despite rumors

A plea for help from the mother of a missing Tri-State teen.

"Come out and please help find my daughter," said Cara Beckerle, mother of Aleah Beckerle. "It's been too long. And it's definitely time for her to come home."

Cara told our crew about changes in the search for her daughter since a national search group crew left town. She also discussed with us on how she has been coping since Aleah's disappearance.

Cara had a lot of things to say. She is exhausted, and the family is exhausted as well.

The Beckerle's are not giving up hope and said they will continue to ask for your help to search for Aleah.

Cara took 14 News inside where she says everything unfolded on the night of July 17, 2016. The night Aleah went missing.

The main thing learned during the interview, the family is tired of the rumors, especially on social media.

"How their posting things on Facebook. I would love to see you actually come out and show me," said Cara. "And the words, I appreciate the prayers, the words, the encouragement. The inspiration. That's all. I love it, and I appreciate it. But I would actually like to see people come out and actually join us to find Aleah and bring her home."

