Three weeks later, police are still looking for Aleah Beckerle

Law enforcement and cadaver dog teams were out canvassing spots in Evansville and Henderson on Friday, as the investigation into Aleah Beckerle's disappearance creeps into week three.

According to a lead detective in the case, through tips and investigative work, EPD developed a connection with led to the Pebble Creek apartments in Henderson.

Officers were canvassing the complex, asking people who live there if they have seen anything suspicious.

KY-K9 certified cadaver dogs, under request from the family, were at 403 East Iowa Street in Evansville on Friday. That's the home Aleah disappeared from three weeks ago.

Investigators would not say what they found or did not find inside the home.

