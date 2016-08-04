Aleah Beckerle's mother takes 14 News inside her Evansville home

Pictures of Aleah fill the Beckerle's walls, and another day spent in this home is another reminder of Aleah's absence.

"I don't know. I don't know what I'm feeling," said Cara Beckerle, Aleah's mother. "I feel sad all the time. I'm depressed, sad. Then I get excited when I think there's a possibility that she's coming home."

"This is her room right here, and that's her wheelchair," Cara said, showing us where Aleah slept.

Cara took us inside Aleah's room that looks right into the family's living space, without doors.

The family told police on July 17 around 2:30 a.m. someone entered their home and took Aleah off her bed.

Cara tells me she and her daughter, Carly, didn't hear a word.

There's still many questions left unanswered.

For Cara, some things come to mind where Aleah could be.

"I thought Henderson, Kentucky. I still feel Kentucky, but I'm not sure, anymore. I thought she would be home already by now."

"I mean I love her," said Cara. "She's gonna be here, my hopes will never go. I know she's alive and she's coming home. I gotta keep that in mind."

