"Love for all, hatred for none" billboard put up by Newburgh church

A billboard at a Newburgh church is sharing a message in light of recent events in both Paris and Orlando.

The billboard reads "Love for all, hatred for none."

It was put up by St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Communications and Marketing Coordinator Janice Jillson says they hoped to grab people's attention for just a minute as they drove down Highway 261.

The church has received a lot of positive feedback and has had new members join.

The goal is to remind people that it's all about love.

