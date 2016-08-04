Volkfest kicks off Thursday evening

Germania Maennerchor's Volksfest kicks off in Evansville on Thursday evening.

Volksfest is all about celebrating German heritage, and that means a lot of good music, food, and beer.

New this year is the 5K brat trot and a craft beer corner with 10 different varieties. They will have their famous kraut-balls.

It's $5 to get in after 4 pm every day.

The festival runs until August 6.

