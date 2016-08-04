Arrest made in connection with Aleah Beckerle case

An arrest has been made in connection with the disappearance of Aleah Beckerle.

Evansville Police arrested Debra Wollner for her role in the beating of a man who falsely told police he was involved in Aleah's disappearance.

The victim told police he was held against his will by at least two people at a home in the 1100 block of North 3rd for several hours on July 21. During the confinement, the victim said Wollner hit him repeatedly with a metal pipe and that an unknown woman assaulted him with her hands and feet.

We're told the victim was told to "tell the truth" about Aleah's disappearance and agreed to lie to police in order to get the beating to stop.

The victim was taken to another home, where someone called 911 and said he was ready to confess his involvement in Aleah's disappearance. When police arrived at the home, the victim was taken into custody to be interviewed.

During the interview, the victim made statements implicating himself, but investigators quickly learned he was not giving the statement on his own free will. That's when they learned about the beating and saw his injuries.

Investigators do not believe the victim had any involvement in Aleah's disappearance and that his statements were being made out of fear of further violence against him.

On July 30, police were shown a video of the victim bleeding from the head. In the video, a female voice, later identified as Wollner, is heard demanding information about Aleah.

Later in the video, an unknown male voice is off camera talking to the victim about lying about who beat him.

Wollner was arrested and charged with battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, and conspiracy to commit criminal confinement. She is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

