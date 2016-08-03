Mistrial declared in explosives case, accuracy of witness called into question

Shocking news unfolds Wednesday in court as a mistrial is declared in Evansville.

Caleb Loving's trial for arson and manufacturing an explosive device charges started Monday.

Court records show the reason for the mistrial had to do with a court-appointed clinical psychologist, Dr. Albert Fink.

According to crash reports from Indiana State Police, Fink intentionally drove his car into a tree Tuesday near Bloomington.

Fink was taken to the hospital with cuts on his arms.

The mistrial was declared early Wednesday morning, before what was supposed to be the third day of the trial.

Two court-appointed doctors were supposed to testify as to the mental health status of Caleb Loving, following evaluations on him since July of 2015.

Loving faces serious charges after police say he set fire to an apartment complex on North Green River Road.

Police say Loving walked into a nearby restaurant wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a bag hours later.

Police say inside the bag was a makeshift pipe bomb and a Molotov cocktail.

We asked Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann if this ruling could affect other cases involving Dr.Fink.

Hermann said, " No comment at this time."

Both sides for the Caleb Loving case due back in court on November 28.

Loving remains in jail and officials confirm that prosecutors will push for a new trial date.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.