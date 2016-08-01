Charges dropped for co-defendant in dog dragged to death case

Hank is the Great Dane that was dragged to death across Evansville's west side. (Source: Facebook)

Charges against another suspect in an Evansville animal cruelty case, have now been dismissed.

Brandyn Cox and Jamie McFarland were charged in the case where Hank, the Great Dane, was dragged to death by a truck bumper for five miles across Evansville's west side.

According to court records, McFarland's charges were dropped Monday afternoon.

Brandyn Cox, the other man charged in the case, was found not guilty of felony charges last week after a two-day trial.

