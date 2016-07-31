Aleah Beckerle search continues with half as many searchers

Don Summers says he can relate to the struggles Aleah Beckerle has endured.

He's recovered from a stroke and is now compelled to join the Texas EquuSearch organization to help find Aleah since he first caught wind of the news.

He will do whatever necessary to help find her, even with his limited mobility.

"This just moved me to get up and go, and do it," he said. "It's the first time I was ever just pushed to literally get up and go do something."

There were over 50 people involved in the last search. Now, there were only a dozen.

However, Texas Equusearch still has help from ATV's and gliders to scan areas that may be too dangerous on foot.

"We don't want to go too deep into it," said Kevin Keller of Texas EquuSearch. It's the idea how far can you get back in and still get back out."

Summers says he's staying on board until Aleah is found.

He says he will certainly be back for the next search.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.