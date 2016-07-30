Size of search party doubles for missing girl in one week

The Texas EquuSearch organization usually doesn't allow parents to participate in a search, but Aleah Beckerle's more distant relatives are still allowed to participate.

Her cousin Donna Robertson is among at least 50 people casting a wide net along the roadside grass in Henderson, searching through tall grass, steep terrain, and thorns.

"I'll sacrifice everything. I'll sacrifice everything until we bring her home," Robertson said.

Robertson is among several family members braving the heat. Those family members stretch way beyond the family tree.

Aleah's old babysitter, Piper Blackard, is searching day and night, for the girl who brought her joy every day.

"She means the world to me. She has the brightest smile, and she can just brighten anybody's day," Blackkard said.

They'll spread out in a straight line and go as far as 30 feet deep into the woods, then they'll loop around, and repeat the process, before switching to the other side of the road as they work back to where they started.

Their next search is Sunday, July 31, 2016.

They'll meet at Delaware Elementary school in Evansville at 8am.

We'll keep you updated on this story.

