Texas EquuSearch continues to look for missing Evansville woman, hopes for more volunteers

It has been two weeks since 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle has gone missing.

Police say she is in serious danger due to the fact that she relies on family care and medicine.

Aleah's family, friends, and volunteers have searched for her every day, but they've seen only a couple dozen volunteers help.

Texas Equusearch members set up on Friday at Delaware Elementary to prepare for what they hope is a large crowd of volunteers on Saturday.

Eight members of the Ohio Chapter will lead volunteers to search all around the Tri-State this weekend.

They are asking for your help.

We're told the EPD is in close communication with Texas Equusearch. Any leads EPD might receive over the weekend will work with the search group to hopefully bring Aleah home.

EPD and search organizers ask volunteers 18 and older to bring a photo I.D., wear sturdy shoes, long sleeves, and pants and meet at Delaware Emergency School's gym at 8 Saturday Morning.

They are also asking for anyone with ATV's to join.

