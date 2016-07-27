Trial begins for man charged with animal cruelty after dog dragged from bumper

Cox did interview with 14NEWS back in June. (Source: WFIE)

Cox spoke to reporter Jess Raatz from the Vanderburgh County Jail before his trial. (Source: WFIE)

Hank was the dog dragged to death on the bumper of the truck. (Source: Facebook)

The trial has started for one of the men accused in an Evansville dog dragging case.



Brandon Cox spoke exclusively to 14 News after his arrest.

Authorities say he drove for five miles on Evansville's west side with a dog tied to the back of a truck.

Cox says he didn't know the dog, a Great Dane named Hank, was attached to the bumper.

This just happened in May, and his trial started Wednesday.

Jamie McFarland, is accused of tying Hank to the bumper.

He's also facing charges.

The trial is expected to wrap up on Thursday.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.





