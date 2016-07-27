14 News at 6: Paige Hagan speaks exclusively with Aleah Beckerle's grandmother

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for this story, your 14 First Alert Forecast, and more with Jackie, Randy, and Eric on 14 News at 6!

It has been 10 days since the disappearance of 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle.

She is dependent on family care and went missing without her wheelchair and daily medication on July 17.

Paige Hagan spoke with Aleah's grandmother in a 14 News exclusive on what the family is doing and how they are coping.

