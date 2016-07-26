Court records show bizarre criminal history for suspect in Evansville police chase

An Evansville Police Officer is still in the hospital.

He got hurt in a chase, that ended in a crash early Monday night.

It happened on Washington Avenue, not far from Bosse High School.

Officers were investigating a home burglary, when they spotted a vehicle matching the suspect's description.

The driver, 36-year-old Albert Falls, ran a stop sign, hit an EPD car, and then crashed into a business.

We're told officer David Burris was not seriously hurt.

We've learned that Falls has been in serious trouble before, starting all the way back in 1999.

According to crash reports and court records, Albert Falls dove through a glass window on the second floor of the Evansville courthouse in 1999.

Falls was being arraigned for attempted murder charges on an Evansville Police Officer, when he lunged towards the window still in handcuffs.

According to court records, Falls pleaded guilty but mentally ill to possessing a sawed-off shotgun and aggravated battery in that case.

He was sentenced to 20 years. Ten years to be served in prison, and ten years on probation.

Court records show a judge took Falls off probation in 2015.

Falls is still in a Tri-state hospital, but is expected to survive injuries from crashing his van into an Evansville business following a car chase Monday night.

