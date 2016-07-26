Man who pleaded guilty in Evansville murder six years ago, wants new trial

Family and friends of Haley Green gathered inside the courtroom Tuesday. (Source: WFIE)

Evidence hearing set for Tuesday ended with no decision towards the future of Fairley's case. (Source: WFIE)

Haley Green was shot and killed in 2010. (SOURCE: WFIE)

The mother of a 16-year-old murder victim comes face-to-face again with the man who pleaded guilty in the case six years ago.

Josh Fairley pleaded guilty in the death of 16-year-old Haley Green in 2010. Now, he wants a new trial.

Back in June of 2010, crime scene tape littered the front lawn of Fairley's Virginia Street home.

Evansville Police detectives say Fairley shot and killed Green, before turning the gun on himself.

Fairley was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but didn't die.

Before a trial could begin, Fairley agreed to plead guilty to murder, and was sentenced to 50 years.

Fast forward to 2016, Fairley and his defense team filed a motion for post-conviction relief.

That means Fairley wants a judge to look at the evidence and witness testimony again, in order to get a new trial.

During Tuesday's evidence hearing in Vanderburgh County, Fairley's former defense attorney, Dennis Vowels, took the stand.

Vowels, now a Deputy Prosecutor for the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, represented Fairley back in 2010.

The judge also heard testimony from EPD Detective Jack Spencer, the lead authority on the case.

Haley's mother, Robin Antey, says she still struggles with answering questions regarding her daughter's murder.

"How could you do that to my baby? That seemed to keep repeating in my mind today," says Antey.

"Years ago, we fought for a trial. Fairley didn't want one. I don't think the family should have to relive the case six years later. We wanted a trial then, and he didn't."

While entering and exiting the courtroom Tuesday morning, Fairley made direct eye contact and winked at Haley's mother.

"Why would you look at me and smile after you murdered my daughter?"

The judge told both sides following the hearing Tuesday, they have until August 31st to get witness testimony and depositions.

Fairley should find out if he's getting a new trial or not before the end of the year.

The family of Haley Green also told reporter Jess Raatz that they weren't notified that Fairley was moved from Wabash Correctional Facility in a timely manner.

