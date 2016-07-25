"Flashbang" lawsuit dismissed in federal court; settlement reached after four years

Helmet cam video from one of the EPD SWAT officers during the 2012 raid at the home of Louise Milan. (Source: Evansville Police Dept.)

New information in a federal lawsuit involving the Evansville Police Department we've been following since 2012.

Paperwork filed today to dismiss the case, stating the parties have reached a settlement.

The civil lawsuit goes back to an EPD Swat Team raid at Louise Milan's home on East Powell.

Officers were looking for someone they say posted threats about officers using Milan's compute IP address.

The man who actually made those threats lived two houses down.

The exact terms of the settlement not disclosed in the federal paperwork filed today.

