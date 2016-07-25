Initial design plans revealed for new elementary school in Vanderburgh County

A progress report on Monday for a new elementary school scheduled to open in Vanderburgh County in 2018.

During the site/subdivision review meeting Monday morning, engineers revealed initial plans for the new EVSC school at 10701 Petersburg Road.

The school will be able to hold up to 1,000 people.

Main discussion items consisted of traffic congestion on Petersburg Road, entrances/exits for the school, sidewalk connection systems with nearby neighborhoods, and possible road improvements.

They plan to open the school in the Fall of 2018. Students will rang from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade.

They say another school is necessary because of the growth in current and projected families moving to the far north side of Vanderburgh County.

We’re told Scott School currently has 920 students and Oak Hill has 842. And those numbers are growing each year.

The EVSC says the new facility will be located on property the school board purchased in 1995, just north of McCutchanville Park on Petersburg Road, between Eagle Crossing and Viehe Drive. They say ground is expected to be broken on the new school in late Fall 2016. When complete, the building will have a capacity of 1,000 students.

We're told the anticipated building cost is between $13.5 and $15 million and will be entirely paid for by funds saved from the EVSC’s Capital Projects Fund by the current School Board.

The EVSC says student living in the following boundaries are expected to attend the new school:

North Border: Boonville New Harmony Road to Petersburg Road to Green River Road to Ruston Avenue.

East Border: Warrick County line

South Border: A line running parallel to Hillsdale Road to Highway 57

West Border: Highway 41

School officials say a majority of teachers for the new facility are expected to come from the current staff at Oak Hill and Scott Schools.

