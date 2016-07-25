Top threat for Evansville's Lilly King out of Olympics

A top threat for Evansville native, Lilly King, is out of the Olympics.

Yulia Efimova, the reigning Women's 100-Meter Breaststroke Champion, is among four Russian swimmers who were withdrawn by the Russian Swimming Federation because they previously served doping bans,

Lilly King was considered one of the favorites to take gold in Rio after the way she dominated the competition at the Olympic Trials in Omaha in June. Her odds just improved.

Efimova took bronze in the 200-meter at the London games. Her best time in the 100-meter came three tears ago in Barcelona at 1:05.02; her time for the 200-meter was 2:19.41

Both times are better than King's at the trials. However, Efimova's times are dubious given her failures in previous drug tests.

As for King, she is making her final preparations with the rest of Team USA in Atlanta before leaving for Rio next week.

