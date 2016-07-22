Investigation into toddler's sudden death finally moves forward

Family and friends of an Evansville baby stood downtown Friday, rallying for justice.

Two months ago, 18-month-old Kaylei Carter passed away suddenly inside an Evansville apartment.

Just a few weeks ago, we learned Carter had synthetic marijuana in her system when she died in May.

The coroner's report also said she had pneumonia right before she died.

So far, there have been no arrests but on Friday we've learned the investigation has been turned over to the prosecutor's office.

"She didn't deserve that. She was the best baby ever, man. Loving baby. She didn't know you, she's not going to cry like normal babies do, usually they cry. No, she puts her hands out to you. She gave love to you, It's crazy. It's like she was meant to be an angel," explains Carter's step-father Charles Cadet.



The prosecutor over the case will now review the facts and evidence, before moving forward on any *possible* arrests.

