Reward grows to $10,000 to help find missing Evansville woman

There's still no sign of Aleah Beckerle.

The 19-year-old went missing early Sunday morning from her home in the 400 block of Iowa Street.

Volunteers searching for Aleah aren't giving up hope.

The family was originally offering a $2500 reward to anyone who knew Aleah's whereabouts.

Now, that amount has climbed to $10,000.

Shane Sims of Apex Behavioral Services, along with co-owner, Robert Spicuzza, decided to donate $7500 to help bolster the reward, in hopes it catches someone's eye.

"To be able to donate that money to be able get to that $10,000 mark was very important to us. We thought that it also could help to motivate someone to be able to come forward. Helping to support the individuals with disabilities is huge for us. That's part of our employment, so that's just a chance to give back to hopefully be able to bring her back home," explains Sims.

Aleah has severe disabilities, and police believe she is in grave danger.

The EPD says this case is still under investigation.

