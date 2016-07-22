EXCLUSIVE: Father of missing Evansville girl devastated he can't help look for daughter

The father of a missing Evansville woman spoke to us exclusively about his daughter's disappearance.

Aleah Beckerle, 19, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Police say she is in grave danger because she requires constant attention for medical needs, but searches are coming up empty.

Aleah's dad, Demarco Roach, has been in the Vanderburgh County Jail for a little over a month. Jail staff had to deliver the news to him that his daughter vanished from her East Iowa Street home.

He says it is devastating that he cannot help look for her because he is in jail.

Family and friends have been searching for Aleah since Monday, with no luck.

An anonymous tip led Evansville Police to a burned house in the 1000 block of North Second Street, but they did not find her there.

Volunteers say they will continue to search throughout the weekend. They plan to meet at St. Joseph Catholic School every morning at 10.

Anyone with information on Aleah's disappearance should contact police.

